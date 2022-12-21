PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Caught on video: 87-year-old man rescued from car in river

Video shows firefighters taking a dinghy into the frigid water to pull the driver out. (Source: WJAR/WESTERLY FIRE DEPARTMENT/LOHIBITION/CNN)
By WJAR staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) - Nearly a day after an 87-year old man suffered a medical episode and drove his car from Cogswell Street in Connecticut into the Pawcatuck River, crews have fished it out.

Three workers in a boat circled the car as crews on land slowly pulled it through the water, up the bank and onto land.

Christopher White, the co-owner of Lohibition Boutique, said he could see the car from his shops window as the rivers rapids pushed it down into Westerly.

His security cameras caught police cars, flashing lights and chaos are they worked to help the driver Monday night.

“It’s wild, I mean, it’s a strange thing to see in the middle of the holiday season,” White said.

Incredible video from Monday night shows Pawcatuck and Westerly firefighters working together as they take a dinghy into the frigid water to pull the driver onto a float and to safety.

“The middle of night in winter, they jump out of bed and come, you know, do what they’re supposed to do,” White said. “Being an elderly gentleman and being in the frigid water, you know, and I’m sure it wasn’t a good situation for them. They definitely saved him, for sure.”

Westerly police say the driver is now home and recovering.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage of Madalina Cojocari on school bus Nov. 21
Video shows missing Cornelius girl departing school bus 2 days before disappearance
Members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop Monday that led to...
Troopers locate two missing Rock Hill children during traffic stop
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 59-year-old Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., who...
Skeletal remains identified as man missing since 2021
Green's Lunch in Uptown.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
Christopher Palmiter
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance

Latest News

Oxford + Lee was named "Best Themed Display."
Downtown Salisbury announces Holiday decoration winners
FILE - The hospitals knew or should have known about the actions of the nurse, who has been...
Women sexually abused by ICU nurse sue Colorado hospital
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on
Members of the Cornelius community - adults and children - came together Tuesday night for a...
Vigil held for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl as search continues