21-year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies after medical emergency

According to the CMPD, Ofc. Dean Lauber suffered a medical emergency at home on Dec. 19 and was taken to the hospital.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Ofc. Dean Lauber died following a medical emergency at home.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Ofc. Dean Lauber died following a medical emergency at home.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers following a medical emergency.

According to the CMPD, Ofc. Dean Lauber suffered a medical emergency at home on Dec. 19 and was taken to the hospital.

On Tuesday night, Lauber passed away surrounded by his wife Jessica, a firefighter with Charlotte Fire, his children and members of the CMPD, department officials said.

Lauber had been with the CMPD since 2001.

“Please keep his family and fellow officers in your prayers as they begin this difficult journey,” a tweet from the department stated.

Lauber’s death comes days before the one-year anniversary of the passing of CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin on Dec. 22, 2021.

Goodwin, a mother of three and a six-year veteran of the department, was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South at W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Daniel Morgan is facing several charges in connection with the crash, including involuntary manslaughter.

Morgan is scheduled to appear in court next month.

