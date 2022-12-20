PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway.

Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Fire crews said they then contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it is recovering. Officials didn’t clarify what was wrong with the bird.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop Monday that led to...
Troopers locate two missing Rock Hill children during traffic stop
Bandys HS: Catawba County deputies investigating alleged sexual assault involving wrestling team
Christopher Palmiter
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance
Green's Lunch in Uptown.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 59-year-old Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., who...
Skeletal remains identified as man missing since 2021

Latest News

His portrait will appear on the five-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
STILLS: King Charles III on new British banknotes
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line; Putin praises troops in Kremlin
About 280 animals are currently living in the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter.
Owner surrenders suspended at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet