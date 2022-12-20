Troopers locate two missing Rock Hill children during traffic stop

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two children taken from a Rock Hill school - one of whom had been missing for months - were found Monday after North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop, authorities said.

Rock Hill Police say 38-year-old Jovan Bradshaw, of Charlotte, took a 5-year-old child from school Monday morning, violating a custody agreement.

According to NCSHP troopers, they stopped Bradshaw’s car along Interstate 85 in Orange County near Hillsborough and found the 5-year-old, along with a second child who had been missing since May.

Rock Hill police say Bradshaw also took that second child from a school without the legal custody right to do so on May 23, 2022. According to police, the incident wasn’t reported at the time.

Police say the second child has been in Bradshaw’s illegal custody for the past six months.

He was arrested and charged with two custodial interference charges.

Both children are under the care of Orange County Child Protective Services to be reunited with a parent.

Editor’s note:

A previous version of this web story credited Rock Hill Police with locating the abducted children. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol located them during a traffic stop.

Additionally, the previous version said the N.C. State Highway Patrol notified Rock Hill Police about the abduction. Troopers were actually notified by Rock Hill Police about the missing child.

