PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Troopers locate two missing Rock Hill children during traffic stop

Troopers say they stopped the suspect’s car along Interstate 85 in Orange County near Hillsborough.
Both children are under the care of Orange County Child Protective Services to be reunited with a parent.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two children taken from a Rock Hill school - one of whom had been missing for months - were found Monday after North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop, authorities said. 

Rock Hill Police say 38-year-old Jovan Bradshaw, of Charlotte, took a 5-year-old child from school Monday morning, violating a custody agreement.

According to NCSHP troopers, they stopped Bradshaw’s car along Interstate 85 in Orange County near Hillsborough and found the 5-year-old, along with a second child who had been missing since May.

Rock Hill police say Bradshaw also took that second child from a school without the legal custody right to do so on May 23, 2022. According to police, the incident wasn’t reported at the time.

Police say the second child has been in Bradshaw’s illegal custody for the past six months.

He was arrested and charged with two custodial interference charges.

Both children are under the care of Orange County Child Protective Services to be reunited with a parent.

Editor’s note:

A previous version of this web story credited Rock Hill Police with locating the abducted children. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol located them during a traffic stop.

Additionally, the previous version said the N.C. State Highway Patrol notified Rock Hill Police about the abduction. Troopers were actually notified by Rock Hill Police about the missing child.

Also Read: Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bandys HS: Catawba County deputies investigating alleged sexual assault involving wrestling team
Christopher Palmiter
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance
Green's Lunch in Uptown.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 59-year-old Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., who...
Skeletal remains identified as man missing since 2021

Latest News

About 280 animals are currently living in the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter.
Owner surrenders suspended at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control
Union County deputies have charged four people in connection with a fire that burned down a...
3 juveniles, 1 adult charged in Weddington house fire
Search ongoing for Madalina Cojocari as mother appears in court
Search ongoing for Madalina Cojocari as mother appears in court
Taylor Adele Snook
Woman charged in Ellendale deadly stabbing
Featuring Jeremy Selan
Queen City Brewers Festival