Rain on Thursday ahead of Arctic air for the Christmas weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure pushing in from the north will keep most rain over South Carolina, though there could be a sprinkle or sleet pellet this afternoon anywhere south of US 74. Otherwise, today will be dry and cold again with afternoon readings in the middle 40s.

Today : Sprinkles south of Charlotte, stays cold

Late Week : Thursday rain, Friday wind and cold

Christmas Weekend: Sunshine, Arctic chill

We’ll stay dry tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun. Highs yet again will be in the chilly mid to upper 40s.

For a variety of reasons, we have First Alert Weather Days in place Thursday through Christmas Day.

There may be a little wintry mix Thursday along and north of Interstate 40, but for most, Thursday will just be a cold, wet day with occasional rain and highs in the 40s.

We are still on track to see an Arctic air mass moving into our area early on Friday. Rain will turn to snow in the mountains as the Arctic air moves in from the west.

There may be up to an inch or so of snow around the Boone area, perhaps a bit more at higher elevations. Everywhere else, the rain will simply end very early Friday morning as the moisture dries up and the sun returns.

The main concern on Friday will be the cold, blustery conditions that follow the rain. Temperatures will quickly fall from the 30s and 40s during the morning to the teens Friday night. Winds will also gust over 30 mph at times on Friday and dangerous wind chills will develop.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be sunny but frigid, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

