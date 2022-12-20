PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh

The South Carolina Attorney General announced Tuesday the state will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced Tuesday the state will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement saying:

“After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh. Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin sent a statement after the Attorney General’s announcement, saying:

We are not surprised but also welcome the decision to not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh. Now there is no impediment for going ahead with the trial scheduled for January 23, when we look forward to evidence, not leaks, determining the outcome.

MORE: The Murdaugh Cases

