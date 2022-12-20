Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are now just a couple of days away from that big temperature drop we’ve been telling you about which means it’s crunch time to start getting your family and home ready. You’ll want to head to the hardware store to grab lots of batteries and a few other essential items.

“Usually, people wait until the night of when it’s going to be 10 degrees and you have a rush of people coming in,” Jim Wilkerson, President of Black Hawk Hardwear said.

Jim took the time to show WBTV what he would put in his shopping cart.

First, a faucet cover for outdoor water sources. A small domes pieces of styrofoam you won’t have to worry about the water freezing inside the pipe and bursting

“If they burst then you have a problem of losing a lot of water,” Wilkerson said.

Next are some pipe insulators for inside the home. an Easy DIY hack is to use leftover pool noodles from this summer

“It always amazes me, people come back year after year with broke pipes and they don’t have insulation on them,” Wilkerson said.

Kristi O’Connor works with CPI Security, CPI also focuses on safe home systems means to improve your energy output. She says while you’re at the hardware store to grab some extra weather stripping to keep your heat in and energy bill low

“Make sure all your windows are sealed so there is no cool air seeping through, things like that can make a big difference when it comes to energy efficiency,” O’Connor said.

If you go to the hardware store and get pipe covers, faucet covers, salt, and weather stripping it will cost you less than 40 dollars. Much more affordable than a plumber who might have a long wait list for the upcoming deep freeze.

But setting your thermostat can also save you big this winter.

According to the Department of Energy, you can save up to 10% on your yearly energy bill by lowering your thermostat 7-10 degrees for 8 hours a day.

CPI has a smart thermostat, that allows you to set a schedule and not have to worry about dropping the temp or coming home to a cold house.

“If you’re doing that every day it will make a big difference, especially in the summer months when it’s hot and you have the air cranking or in the winter months when you have the heat cranked up. So during those months try to focus on that then in the spring and fall when it’s more desirable temps try cutting it off and saving that way,” O’Connor said.

