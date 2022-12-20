Portrait of missing, murdered Rowan Co. girl presented to child abuse prevention agency

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special portrait of missing and murdered Rowan County girl Erica Parsons was formally presented to Prevent Child Abuse Rowan at the Terrie Hess House on Tuesday.

The story of the disappearance of Erica Parsons was something that first came to public’s attention nearly ten years ago. The Rowan County teen was reported missing by her stepbrother in 2013, but it was later learned that she had been missing for a year and half before that. In fact, she had been murdered by her adoptive parents, Sandy and Casey Parsons in 2011. They told investigators that Erica had gone to live with her grandmother in Asheville, but law enforcement determined that no such grandmother existed, and eventually Erica’s remains were found in a shallow grave in South Carolina that Sandy Parsons led investigators to.

In 2019 Sandy and Casey were convicted in the case and both are in prison, adoptive father Sandy for at least 33 years, and adoptive mother Casey is serving a life sentence.

The portrait is the same one created by Brent Lyerly of Lyerly Funeral Home. It was originally placed in front of Erica’s casket during her funeral in 2017, and the same painting that Rowan Sheriff’s investigator Chad Moose carried down the aisle of First Baptist Church following the service.

“I just wanted to get her home,” Moose said. “To be honest with you, I just wanted to get the funeral done so we could move on with the case.”

Less than a year later Erica’s adoptive parents, Sandy and Casey Parsons, were charged with murder, in 2019, they were convicted. Chad Moose hopes this portrait will be a daily reminder for the community.

“I hope people see it as an example of how bad it can be and maybe some parents sometimes will put the brakes on themselves thinking about this, at least they know if they do harm a child we’re going to come together and put them away,” Moose added.

The portrait had been hanging in the lobby of the Rowan Co. Sheriff’s Office. Former Sheriff Kevin Auten made the formal presentation on Tuesday.

“We felt like it was time to dedicate this picture today and let it be displayed permanently in the Erica Parsons room,” Auten said. “We feel so strongly about this case and this little girl, and we’re so happy we were able to get the resolution to the case that we got, and it’s unfortunate that the case took place.”

“Thank you. We’re very honored to display this. Erica is a reminder every day of why we do what we do, and so it’ll be nice to see her face as we go about our day and help reinforce the need for the CAC (Child Advocacy Center),” said Director Shawn Edman.

In addition to the painting, Matt Marsh, owner of The Forum in Salisbury, donated $10,000 to Prevent Child Abuse Rowan. The donation was made in honor of Sheriff Auten and all who worked on the Parsons case.

