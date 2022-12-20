PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

New money featuring King Charles unveiled

His portrait will appear on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes. (Source: Bank of England/CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s a first look at the banknotes featuring Britain’s King Charles III.

They were unveiled by the Bank of England on Tuesday.

King Charles IIII is only the second monarch to be featured on British banknotes.

The portrait will appear on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.

The rest of the design will remain the same as the current notes.

Queen Elizabeth’s son became king after she died in September at age 96.

The new banknotes are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024 and will mingle with notes featuring the queen’s portrait, which will remain legal tender.

The Bank of England said the new notes will only be printed to replace worn banknotes and meet any overall increase in demand.

The first coins featuring the king entered circulation earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop Monday that led to...
Troopers locate two missing Rock Hill children during traffic stop
Bandys HS: Catawba County deputies investigating alleged sexual assault involving wrestling team
Christopher Palmiter
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance
Green's Lunch in Uptown.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 59-year-old Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., who...
Skeletal remains identified as man missing since 2021

Latest News

The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
Spurred by regulators, 3M to phase out “forever chemicals”
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
How Congress is changing electoral law in response to Jan. 6
Joseph Heilig's brother and cousin take a seat on the newly dedicated "Joe's Bench" on S. Main...
Bench in downtown Salisbury dedicated in honor and memory of street artist Joseph Heilig
Featuring Cheryl Andrews and Jaelyn Bivens
Coping with the Holidays: A Fireside Chat