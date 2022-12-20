Inaugural Jumpman Invitational brings college hoops’ big names to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Basketball fans have a new tournament to get excited about; the inaugural Jumpman Invitational tips off Tuesday in uptown Charlotte.

The tournament, which gets underway at the Spectrum Center at 7 p.m., features some of the biggest names in college basketball.

Men’s and women’s teams from Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma will be playing for the next two days.

With the Charlotte Hornets out of town, WBTV got a sneak peek inside as organizers unveiled the court for the tournament.

Crews were applying the final touches on what should be a premiere event. One thing that will make this tournament unique for the players is the equity between the men’s and women’s teams.

“Being able to bring both men’s and women’s teams – they have the same rooms, the same player space, they have the same gifts sitting on their beds – that was really important to us and that’s the way it should be, frankly,” Miller Yoho, with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said.

The Jumpman Invitational is the brainchild of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. It’s the same group behind the Duke’s Mayo Bowl played down the street from the Spectrum Center at Bank of America Stadium.

Events like these have a huge economic impact on the city of Charlotte -last year to the tune of $94 million.

“We love having the opportunity to showcase Charlotte to the Oklahoma fans, the Michigan fans, the Florida fans. Those fanbases certainly haven’t been in Charlotte on a regular basis so we’re looking forward to letting them see our great city,” Danny Morrison, with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said.

In 2021, approximately 271,831 fans attended Charlotte Sports Foundation games; that comes out to 113,994 hotel room nights.

The Duke’s Mayo Classic brought in $48.8 million in economic impact and $26.2 million in direct spending.

The Jumpman Invitational looks to add to that economic impact when Michigan and North Carolina women will do battle Tuesday at 7 p.m., followed by the men’s teams of Florida and Oklahoma at 9:30 p.m.

Then on Wednesday, the men of Michigan and North Carolina will tip off at 7 p.m., followed by the women of Florida and Oklahoma at 9:30 p.m.

Additionally, the 15-member robotics club from Highland Renaissance Academy will show off their invention at halftime of Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game.

It’s a claw, attached to a drone, that will drop a basketball into the net.

Although the tickets sold out for the games, there are some available on resale sights like Seatgeek.

