Gastonia PD: Officer fires gun at armed suspect; person believed to be barricaded
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting.
Police say around 6:03 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Hudson Blvd, officers received a call for a person with a gun.
When officers arrived and encountered the suspect, a Gastonia officer discharged their weapon.
It’s unknown if the suspect was struck but they are believed to be back inside the residence.
E. Hudson Blvd is closed for police activity.
