Gastonia PD: Officer fires gun at armed suspect; person believed to be barricaded

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Police say around 6:03 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Hudson Blvd, officers received a call for a person with a gun.

When officers arrived and encountered the suspect, a Gastonia officer discharged their weapon.

*SHOOTING*



GPD officers in 1200 blk of E. Hudson Blvd after 6:03pm call for subject w/ a gun.



After GPD arrival, ofcs encountered armed subject & GPD ofc discharged their weapon. Unk if suspect was struck.



Suspect believed back inside residence. pic.twitter.com/GAW9orc7z2 — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) December 20, 2022

It’s unknown if the suspect was struck but they are believed to be back inside the residence.

E. Hudson Blvd is closed for police activity.

More details will be provided when available. Download the WBTV App for the latest updates.

Also Read: Rock Hill Police locate two children in separate abduction cases during traffic stop

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.