PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gastonia PD: Officer fires gun at armed suspect; person believed to be barricaded

It’s unknown if the suspect was struck but they are believed to be back inside the residence.
Crime (GFX)
Crime (GFX)(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Police say around 6:03 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Hudson Blvd, officers received a call for a person with a gun.

When officers arrived and encountered the suspect, a Gastonia officer discharged their weapon.

It’s unknown if the suspect was struck but they are believed to be back inside the residence.

E. Hudson Blvd is closed for police activity.

More details will be provided when available. Download the WBTV App for the latest updates.

Also Read: Rock Hill Police locate two children in separate abduction cases during traffic stop

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Cornelius parents arrested for failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
A hit-and-run left a bicyclist dead early Sunday morning near Lancaster, S.C.
Troopers arrest suspect in deadly Lancaster, S.C. hit-and-run
Bitterly cold
White Christmas? First Alert Weather Days in place for artic air, possible wintry mix
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation after a person was shot in north Charlotte.
One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm
Police say the robber was able to get inside the arcade with a gun, despite being checked by a...
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

Latest News

Bitterly Cold First Alert
Cold temperatures are about to get even colder
Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to...
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
Odometer fraud cases rise as cars become more digital
Bus driver shortage in Stanly Co. getting students to school late, grandmother says