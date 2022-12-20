CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Increasing clouds and chilly temperatures on Wednesday

First Alert Weather Days: Thursday through Christmas Day

Thursday: Cold rain at times, mountain mix possible

Friday: AM snow in the mountains, then cold and blustery!

Christmas Weekend: Single digits and teens to start, barely above freezing by Christmas Day

Our First Alert Weather Days start Thursday & continue through Christmas Day!



From our precipitation chances to the BLUSTERY conditions set to move in Friday... I'm walking you through your Christmas travel forecast on @WBTV_News now! 📺#cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/q0He3n0IFa — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) December 20, 2022

Tuesday featured plenty of cloud cover, and even some wintry weather in our central and southern counties. Sleet and snow mixing in with the light rain south of Charlotte tonight will remain possible, but little to no impacts are anticipated.

First Alert Timeline (WBTV)

Wednesday will start off chilly once again, with temperatures near and just below freezing. Although parts of the area could start off with sunshine, increasing clouds will be the story of the day. By Wednesday night, rain chances will slowly trend upwards.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS are in place Thursday through Christmas Day! Thursday will start with a cold rain for parts of the area and light icing potential in the mountains. It won’t be raining all day, but chances will climb once more into early Friday morning.

The mountains will have the best chance at seeing snowfall early Friday, with accumulations up to around 1″+ possible. Although a few flurries are possible farther south and east, precipitation chances will wind down rather quickly. Gusty winds, exceeding 30mph, will then usher in MUCH colder conditions through the day, Friday!

Anticipate single digit feels like temperatures by the late evening hours in the Charlotte Metro, already feeling 15-20 degrees below zero in the mountains. Even actual temperatures Saturday morning will start off around 0-degrees in Boone and in the teens for Charlotte. Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be frigid to start with high temperatures struggling to exceed the freezing mark by the afternoon hours. At least we’ll be sunny and dry for any travel plans home!

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer to the Christmas holiday!

