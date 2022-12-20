CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our cold temperatures are about to get even colder!

First Alert Weather Days are in place Thursday through Christmas Day.

Cloudy & chilly Tuesday ahead, showers possible south

First Alert: Rain likely Thursday, changeover to snow expected in the mountains early Friday

First Alert: Frigid temperatures likely into Christmas!

Thursday First Alert Timeline (WBTV)

It was a cold start to the work week and we’re only getting colder from here! Tuesday will start off below-freezing area-wide and only top out in the mid 40s by the afternoon. It will be a cloudy day with showers possible south of Charlotte by the afternoon and evening. A brief wintry mix can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday will also feature temperatures below freezing to start, with highs topping out in the upper 40s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: By Thursday, rain turns likely for the first half of the day, with a wintry mix possible in our higher elevations. We’ll likely catch a quick break from the precipitation as we near the evening hours before moisture returns into the start of Friday. At this point, temperatures will likely be cold enough for a changeover to snow in the mountains. From there, cold temperatures will turn blustery!

Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Friday and gusty winds exceeding 30mph at times will make it feel even colder.

Bundle up heading into your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day plans as morning lows will bottom out in the teens and single digits and high temperatures will barely exceed the freezing mark! Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer to this BIG cool down.

