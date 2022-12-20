PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMS teacher arrested on federal charges for child pornography

Adrian Taylor was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher was arrested on federal charges connected to child porn on Monday.

Adrian Wayne Taylor, a Community House Middle School school teacher was originally arrested in February for disseminating child pornography.

Federal investigators now say Taylor, 47, had shared child porn as early as Aug. 8, 2021. He did so again in November 2021, and on Feb. 8, 2022, Taylor knowingly possessed and accessed with intent to view child porn. This involved minors who were younger than 12.

Previous Coverage: CMS middle school teacher arrested on child porn charges

On Feb. 8, CMPD detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence on Courtney Lane in Matthews and found physical evidence of the crime, department officials said.

Authorities confiscated Taylor’s laptops, a flash drive, a hard drive and a computer tower during the investigation.

Taylor made his first appearance in federal court Monday, where a judge ordered him to be held in jail.

