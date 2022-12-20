PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools name Crystal Hill as new interim superintendent

This comes as interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announced last month that he would be leaving at the end of December.
The board meeting is happening at 5 p.m. and will be streaming live on the district’s Facebook page.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education members have named Dr. Crystal Hill as the new interim superintendent.

Hill has been the CMS Chief of Staff since May 2022. Prior to that, she worked with Cabarrus County Schools since 2016.

The vote was unanimous, 9-0.

This comes as interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announced last month that he would be leaving at the end of December. That’s six months earlier than expected.

Hill will begin on Jan. 1 and stay in the position until June 30. Hill will serve until a permanent replacement is found, which could affect many future decisions, including the district’s multi-million-dollar bond plan and the redrawing of district maps, on top of other everyday decisions concerning Charlotte area families.

Related: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent announces early departure

The district has had five superintendents in 10 years.

The board and community have been engaged in feedback on what people want to see from the next permanent superintendent. That search will begin in January.

The board will also vote on a superintendent search committee at Tuesday’s meeting.

Download the free WBTV News app for the outcome of the board’s vote.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop Monday that led to...
Troopers locate two missing Rock Hill children during traffic stop
Footage of Madalina Cojocari on school bus Nov. 21
Video shows missing Cornelius girl departing school bus 2 days before disappearance
Bandys HS: Catawba County deputies investigating alleged sexual assault involving wrestling team
Green's Lunch in Uptown.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
Christopher Palmiter
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance

Latest News

We are now just a couple of days away from that big temperature drop we’ve been telling you...
Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze
Chick-fil-A generic
NC Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meals
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh
Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze
Bench in downtown Salisbury dedicated in honor and memory of street artist Joseph Heilig