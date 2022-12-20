Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools name Crystal Hill as new interim superintendent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education members have named Dr. Crystal Hill as the new interim superintendent.

Hill has been the CMS Chief of Staff since May 2022. Prior to that, she worked with Cabarrus County Schools since 2016.

The vote was unanimous, 9-0.

This comes as interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announced last month that he would be leaving at the end of December. That’s six months earlier than expected.

Hill will begin on Jan. 1 and stay in the position until June 30. Hill will serve until a permanent replacement is found, which could affect many future decisions, including the district’s multi-million-dollar bond plan and the redrawing of district maps, on top of other everyday decisions concerning Charlotte area families.

The district has had five superintendents in 10 years.

The board and community have been engaged in feedback on what people want to see from the next permanent superintendent. That search will begin in January.

The board will also vote on a superintendent search committee at Tuesday’s meeting.

