Charlotte FC’s 2023 schedule announced
Single-match tickets for the season go on sale in January.
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC has announced its 2023 schedule.
Charlotte’s Major League Soccer team will open the season with a 7:30 p.m. home game on Feb. 25 against the New England Revolution.
Presale for single-match tickets for the season will be available in January.
The team’s first cross-conference match happens March 4 at St. Louis CITY SC’s inaugural home opener.
Charlotte FC’s last game of the season will be hosted Oct. 21 against Inter Miami.
For a complete schedule, tickets, and more information, visit CharlotteFootballClub.com.
