Charlotte FC’s 2023 schedule announced

Single-match tickets for the season go on sale in January.
Charlotte FC season ticket prices increase
Charlotte FC season ticket prices increase(Travis Dove for Axios)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC has announced its 2023 schedule.

Charlotte’s Major League Soccer team will open the season with a 7:30 p.m. home game on Feb. 25 against the New England Revolution.

Presale for single-match tickets for the season will be available in January.

[Charlotte FC begins soccer era in the Queen City, drawing nearly 74,500 fans]

The team’s first cross-conference match happens March 4 at St. Louis CITY SC’s inaugural home opener.

Charlotte FC’s last game of the season will be hosted Oct. 21 against Inter Miami.

For a complete schedule, tickets, and more information, visit CharlotteFootballClub.com.

