Charlotte FC’s 2023 schedule announced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC has announced its 2023 schedule.

Charlotte’s Major League Soccer team will open the season with a 7:30 p.m. home game on Feb. 25 against the New England Revolution.

Presale for single-match tickets for the season will be available in January.

The team’s first cross-conference match happens March 4 at St. Louis CITY SC’s inaugural home opener.

Charlotte FC’s last game of the season will be hosted Oct. 21 against Inter Miami.

