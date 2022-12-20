Caught on camera: Shots fired at mail carrier delivering packages in Madison Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to police, a USPS mail carrier was shot at while delivering packages in the Madison Park neighborhood of south Charlotte.

It happened around 8:30 pm on Saturday.

One neighbor shared home security footage with WBTV where you can hear four gunshots and then see a USPS van speeding down Wedgewood Drive.

No one was hurt, but it’s a crime that’s shaking up the neighborhood.

CMPD confirms to WBTV that as of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made in the case.

Rob Mallard says he was inside his friend’s house on Wedgewood Drive in Madison Park when they heard the gunshots.

“It’s almost surreal because you just don’t expect that,” Mallard said.

He says initially they didn’t realize it was gunshots.

“The homeowner got a text from a neighbor saying ‘hey there’s been gunshots, cops are outside, a Toyota Tacoma has been shot,’” he said. “He turns to me and says ‘don’t you drive a Toyota Tacoma?’”

He stepped outside and noticed the damage to his truck. A bullet went into the tailgate, through the back cabin, and landed in the back seat. He says police took the bullet as evidence. He says he’s just thankful no one was inside the truck.

“I also feel for the postman who got shot at,” he said. “That’s crazy and scary.”

The mail carrier told WBTV that he saw a suspicious person wearing a mask run behind a house, so he called 911.

While he waited for police to get there, he says that person came up to his mail van pointing a gun at him.

“He wasn’t shooting in the air trying to scare him, he’s shooting trying to hit,” Mallard said.

The mail carrier says he hit the gas and the gunman started firing shots at his van as he drove away. According to the police report, those bullet holes amounted to thousands of dollars in damage.

He says he’s doing okay, but he won’t be doing any more deliveries at night. Mallard says it’s a wake-up call for the neighborhood.

“It’s a good reminder to be vigilant, keep your lights on, lock your doors,” he said. “Take precautions, be smart.”

CMPD and the United States Postal Inspection Service confirmed to WBTV they are investigating.

An investigator with the United States Postal Inspection Service asked neighbors to provide any related surveillance video or information.

