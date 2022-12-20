Board set to vote on interim Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education are set to vote on the contract for an interim superintendent Tuesday night.

The board meeting is happening at 5 p.m. and will be streaming live on the district’s Facebook page.

This comes as interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announced last month that he would be leaving at the end of December. That’s six months earlier than expected.

The district has had five superintendents in 10 years.

The person selected to serve until a permanent replacement is found could affect a lot of future decisions, including the district’s multi-million-dollar bond plan and the redrawing of district maps, on top of other everyday decisions concerning Charlotte area families.

The board and community have been engaged in feedback on what people want to see from the next permanent superintendent. That search will begin in January.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board will also vote on a superintendent search committee.

