PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Board set to vote on interim Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent

This comes as interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announced last month that he would be leaving at the end of December.
The board meeting is happening at 5 p.m. and will be streaming live on the district’s Facebook page.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education are set to vote on the contract for an interim superintendent Tuesday night.

The board meeting is happening at 5 p.m. and will be streaming live on the district’s Facebook page.

This comes as interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announced last month that he would be leaving at the end of December. That’s six months earlier than expected.

Related: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent announces early departure

The district has had five superintendents in 10 years.

The person selected to serve until a permanent replacement is found could affect a lot of future decisions, including the district’s multi-million-dollar bond plan and the redrawing of district maps, on top of other everyday decisions concerning Charlotte area families.

The board and community have been engaged in feedback on what people want to see from the next permanent superintendent. That search will begin in January.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board will also vote on a superintendent search committee.

Download the free WBTV News app for the outcome of the board’s vote.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Hill and NC Highway Patrol after arrest
Rock Hill Police locate two children in separate abduction cases during traffic stop
Bandys HS: Catawba County deputies investigating alleged sexual assault involving wrestling team
Christopher Palmiter
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance
Green's Lunch in Uptown.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Cornelius parents arrested for failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Latest News

Board set to vote on interim Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent
This acquisition connects the town of Badin to an existing State Park, providing direct access...
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust transfers 215 acres to Morrow Mountain State Park
Rock Hill and NC Highway Patrol after arrest
Rock Hill Police locate two children in separate abduction cases during traffic stop
Search efforts for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari on Lake Cornelius.
Search for missing 11-year-old girl expands to Lake Cornelius