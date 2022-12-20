Bench in downtown Salisbury dedicated in honor and memory of street artist Joseph Heilig

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A bench on the sidewalk in downtown Salisbury took on special significance today. The City unveiled a plaque permanently naming the spot as “Joe’s Bench,” in honor of a well-known street artist who used the bench as a studio, and to hold court with anyone who passed by.

Joseph Heilig was in his element sitting on the black bench in front of Fuller’s Market in the 100 block of S. Main Street in downtown Salisbury.

On May 28, to the shock of the community, Joseph Heilig passed away. Almost immediately there were calls to do something to honor his memory. Mayor pro-tem Tamara Sheffield got behind the effort.

“I think that Salisbury is a city of characters and Joe was one of those and for us to…Joe was never invisible to us,” Sheffield said. “He did bring joy to many people, he shared his talents with strangers and it’s nice to see that today.”

On Tuesday morning a black cover was removed from the bench to unveil a new plaque that lets everyone know…this is Joe’s Bench.

Reverend Mark Conforti of First United Methodist Church led a prayer, thanking God, saying “with hearts full of thanksgiving, we remember Joe. An artist. A member of the Salisbury community. One of your beloved children. We pray not only for those who pass by this bench, for those who find rest here as a symbol of welcome and hospitality, and every day as we pass by, as we look, we remember the creativity, the life, the energy that Joe brought to Salisbury, and with hears full of gratitude we remember him this day.”

“He is missed and that void is not going to be filled anytime soon by anyone that I know of. He was his own character,” said Alissa Redmond.

Redmond runs the South Main Book Company right near Joe’s Bench. She said Joseph was one of the first people she met when she opened her shop near the bench.

“He was always there. He had office hours that he would keep for his customers, he took his business seriously,” Redmond said. “He was just…there’s nobody else that I’ve ever met that’s like him. He was an exceptional person. Hopefully that will keep his memory going for a lot longer than we are able to do it on our own.”

“His art…I know, and I appreciate everybody for recognizing him because he was very talented, extremely talented,” Heilig’s brother Bernard said.

Bernard and Joe’s cousin were present for the dedication, genuinely touched at the outpouring of support.

“I wanted the world to know what he was capable of and what his talent was, that’s my mission for him, you know,” Bernard added.

Joe’s brother says he still has a lot of the art that Joe created. He said he isn’t sure what to do with it, but he’d like the world to see it. Joe’s art is already hanging in dozens, if not hundreds of homes in Rowan County.

