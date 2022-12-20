3 juveniles, 1 adult charged in Weddington house fire

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Deputies say around $2 million of damage was done.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County deputies have charged four people in connection with a fire that burned down a home under construction.

Toward the end of November, firefighters from Wesley Chapel, Stallings and Charlotte fire departments were called to a three-story home close to completion in a Weddington neighborhood.

Firefighters say the blaze was uncontrolled for six hours.

Assistant fire marshals found the fire had been purposefully set.

[READ ALSO: Family who once participated in WBTV fire drill loses home in fire]

According to investigators, the building incurred about $2 million in damages.

Following a weeks-long investigation, deputies charged four people in connection with the crime. Deputies say three of the four are under the age of 18.

Because of the “Raise the Age” legislation, the suspects under 18 have to be charged via petitions through the Department of Juvenile Justice, deputies said. Their names will not be released.

The fourth suspect was identified as Thomas L. Brewer, 18.

He was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony burning a building under construction.

He was issued a $25,000 secured bond and no longer remains in custody.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

