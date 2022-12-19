Water from sprinkler ices over portion of Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Salisbury road is closed after water from a sprinkler left ice on the pavement, leading to two traffic crashes early Monday morning.

First responders had Jake Alexander Boulevard near the Biscuitville location closed after the sprinkler covered the road in water that iced over.

A patch of ice covered part of Mooresville Road and Jake Alexander Blvd near the Food Lion.

No injuries have been reported in these crashes.

It’s not immediately known when the road will reopen. Police have requested that a crew come and spread sand over the road.

Water from a sprinkler iced over Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury. @SalisburyNCFire @SalisburyNCPD have the road closed. There have been a couple crashes, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/nPspGVXVB1 — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) December 19, 2022

