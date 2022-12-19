PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Water from sprinkler ices over portion of Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury

First responders had Jake Alexander Boulevard near the Biscuitville location closed after the sprinkler covered the road in water that iced over.
It’s not immediately known when the road will reopen.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Salisbury road is closed after water from a sprinkler left ice on the pavement, leading to two traffic crashes early Monday morning.

First responders had Jake Alexander Boulevard near the Biscuitville location closed after the sprinkler covered the road in water that iced over.

A patch of ice covered part of Mooresville Road and Jake Alexander Blvd near the Food Lion.

No injuries have been reported in these crashes.

It’s not immediately known when the road will reopen. Police have requested that a crew come and spread sand over the road.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Cornelius parents arrested for failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
A hit-and-run left a bicyclist dead early Sunday morning near Lancaster, S.C.
Troopers searching for suspect in deadly Lancaster, S.C. hit-and-run
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation after a person was shot in north Charlotte.
One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm
Bitterly cold
White Christmas? First Alert Weather Days in place for artic air, possible wintry mix
Jadah Van Williams (left) and Xavior Grant Alexander (right), along with a 17-year-old, were...
2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection with Northlake Mall shooting

Latest News

Charlotte saw another drop in gas prices over the past week.
Charlotte gas prices drop below $3 a gallon over last week
The crash on Interstate 485 inner in northeast Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruiser involved in crash on I-485 in northeast Charlotte
Water sprinkler ices over portion of Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruiser involved in crash on I-485 inner in northeast Charlotte