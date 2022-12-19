PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance

He was issued a $200,000 secured bond.
Christopher Palmiter
Christopher Palmiter(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff and Nikki Hauser
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius appeared in court Monday morning.

Christopher Palmiter, 60, was arrested Saturday for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

Police say the parents of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari reported her missing to the Bailey Middle School resource officer nearly three weeks after her disappearance.

[Cornelius parents arrested for failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl]

Palmiter was assigned a public defender during his first appearance and issued a $200,000 secured bond.

He’s due in court again on Dec. 28.

The girl’s mother, 37-year-old Diana Cojocari, was also arrested Sunday and charged with the same crime.

Diana Cojocari
Diana Cojocari(MCSO)

Her first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials say both parents maintain they don’t know where Madalina is.

She went missing the evening of Nov. 23, police say.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and State Bureau of Investigation have since joined the search. Both agencies, along with the Cornelius Police Department, searched the family’s home over the weekend.

Madalina weighs approximately 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this missing person’s case as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

