Rock Hill Police locate two children in separate abduction cases during traffic stop

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Police Department located two abducted children during a traffic stop on Monday, the North Carolina Department State Highway Patrol (NCDSHP) said.

Around 1:13 p.m., the NCDSHP notified Rock Hill PD that a child abduction of a five-year-old female had taken place in Rock Hill.

According to deputies, the suspect identified as Jovan Bradshaw went to a local elementary school and took custody of the child in violation of a custody agreement.

Bradshaw, of Charlotte, then traveled to N.C., possibly en route to Virginia.

Bradshaw’s vehicle was located on I-85 in Orange County near Hillsborough and a traffic stop was conducted at the 165-mile marker.

Bradshaw was arrested without incident and the five-year-old was located safely.

In addition, a second child, who had been missing since May 2022, was also located in the vehicle, the NCDSHP says. Both children are under the care of Orange County Child Protective Services to be reunited with a parent.

