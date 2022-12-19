Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist.

“ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never know when there will be black ice,” Charley Graham said about his soon-to-be driving son.

There are a few key things you can do to put yourself and your car in the best scenario to handle the cold.

Hector Revolorio is a mechanic at Adandas Auto service in South Charlotte. He says we should all check three things before Friday.

First, check your tires, because cold weather causes your pressure to drop slightly.

“When it goes low you could end up with a flat tire,” Revolorio said.

Tires should be between 30 and 35 PSI, when they are low, by even a little, they are less resilient and could tear or be punctured.

Next, check out your battery. If you see any weird fluid or built-up rust you could be headed toward disaster

“When your batter starts leaking it can get froze and it can damage your alternator,” Revolorio said

Finally, make sure you’re up to date on oil changes and check that your antifreeze is topped off.

And even if you do all this, the worst can still happen so make sure to put these three things in your trunk.:A blanket to keep warm, water to drink and a flashlight encase it gets dark. That way if you break down you’ll be ready for the cold while you wait for a ride.

