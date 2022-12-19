PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls

David Nicholas Smith
David Nicholas Smith(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Days after a Carroll County man was mauled by a pack of pit bulls, the dogs’ owner has been arrested.

Caroll County Deputies arrested David Nicholas Smith, 44, on Saturday.

He’s charged with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of violation of the county’s pit bull ordinance.

Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was attacked by five “full-blooded” pit bulls after he finished a service call.

His vehicle became stuck after he was reversing down a long driveway from the house.

Rawles was then approached by the pack of pit bulls after he left his vehicle and began walking back toward the home of the Mabry family.

He survived but suffered serious injuries after several hours of surgery.

The dogs’ owner was released after posting $5,000 bail.

