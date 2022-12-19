PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Odometer fraud cases rise as cars become more digital

North Carolina ranks 11th in the country for odometer fraud.
Tampering with digital odometers is easily done, and hard to spot.
Tampering with digital odometers is easily done, and hard to spot.
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As cars get more digital, it’s getting easier for scammers to roll back odometers, making a less desirable car suddenly look like a great deal.

“Conmen are certainly looking to cash in on this unprecedented market and make a quick buck where they can,” said Emilie Voss, public relations director for CarFax.

According to CarFax, North Carolina has 42,000 cars with rolled-back odometers on the road -- ranking 11th in the country.

“It’s something that has to be on your radar when you are used car shopping,” said Voss.

Technology, once costing thousands of dollars and used to set odometers when replacing dashboard clusters -- can now be found on Amazon for just a couple hundred bucks.

Just plug it into the dash, set the odometer to anything you want, and in seconds, take more than 100,000 miles off a car.

“They can easily, in a matter of minutes, can change the mileage on the car and change the value of the car by thousands of dollars.”

[READ ALSO: Man suspects odometer fraud after buying used car on Facebook]

Voss recommends doing two things to make sure you’re getting a reliable vehicle: First, run a free CarFax report to make sure the mileage on your car matches previous reports.

And second: Take it to an independent mechanic to get it checked out.

“That’s what we’re here for to make sure all of that stuff works.”

Todd Compton is a seasoned mechanic and president of Compton Automotive.

He says there are a few things you can look for while on a car lot to make sure the vehicle you’re driving away with is up to snuff.

First, look for wear and tear that seem out of place.

“So a couple of places we see rust is the rear shocks, you’ll see it up here in the bolts up around here. Cars with low mileage will likely have less rust,” he said.

Also, check to see if the steering wheel or pedals have a lot of wea

“If you see a car with really low mileage on it but some of the brake pedals is wore down it might be kind of a red flag there,” Compton said.

Finally, trust your gut. A car that seems too good to be true probably is.

“It’s just going to save you heartache down the road,” said Voss.

You can check a car’s odometer history completely for free using the CarFax odometer check here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Cornelius parents arrested for failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
A hit-and-run left a bicyclist dead early Sunday morning near Lancaster, S.C.
Troopers searching for suspect in deadly Lancaster, S.C. hit-and-run
Bitterly cold
White Christmas? First Alert Weather Days in place for artic air, possible wintry mix
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation after a person was shot in north Charlotte.
One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm
Police say the robber was able to get inside the arcade with a gun, despite being checked by a...
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

Latest News

The driver shortage means that on some days, particular buses are parked and parents have to...
Bus driver shortage in Stanly Co. getting students to school late, grandmother says
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 59-year-old Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., who...
Skeletal remains identified as man missing since 2021
Murder warrants have been obtained for Khalil Chapman (left) and Jennifer Chanthaboun (right).
Suspects in Kannapolis homicide case turn themselves in
Christopher Palmiter
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance