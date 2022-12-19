PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

The Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard was robbed on Sunday.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police.

The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard.

According to the report, the man walked up to the front door. A security guard did a “pat-down,” checking to see if the man was carrying a weapon. The guard let the man inside the arcade.

The robber then walked up behind a worker who was going to the office. The robber stuck a gun in the back of the worker and demanded money.

Police say the man got away with approximately $8,000 in cash. He left through the back door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

The Ace Arcade has been the site of at least one other robbery. Police say on Dec. 16, 2021, five people walked into Ace Arcade and pulled out guns, while ordering employees and customers on the ground.

Related: Police: 5 attempt armed robbery at fish arcade in Salisbury, which was shot at hours later

In that case, officers said everyone left after an employee pulled out a gun.

