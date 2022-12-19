PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he bought for the drawing that took place last Wednesday.(Massachusetts State Lottery | Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALL RIVER, Mass. (Gray News) – A veteran in Massachusetts tested his luck, and it paid off in big ways.

Raymond Roberts Sr. said his intuition told him to buy several Lucky for Life tickets with the same numbers.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the numbers were a combination of anniversary dates and birthdays that he has been using in drawing games for over 20 years.

Roberts won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he bought for the drawing that took place last Wednesday.

He claimed his prizes at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters and chose a $390,000 cash option on five of his prizes for a total of $1,950,000 before taxes.

The veteran chose the annuity option for one of his prizes and received the first of a minimum of 20 annual payments of $25,000 before taxes.

Roberts said he plans to use a portion of his winnings to buy a motorcycle.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Cornelius parents arrested for failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
A hit-and-run left a bicyclist dead early Sunday morning near Lancaster, S.C.
Troopers searching for suspect in deadly Lancaster, S.C. hit-and-run
Bitterly cold
White Christmas? First Alert Weather Days in place for artic air, possible wintry mix
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation after a person was shot in north Charlotte.
One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm
Forecast low temperatures
Temperatures will continue to drop as arctic air moves in

Latest News

The TSA is trying out its facial recognition technology at several new airports.
TSA tests facial recognition technology at more airports
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
5 dead and suspect killed in Toronto area condo shooting
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
The TSA is trying out its facial recognition technology at several new airports.
TSA expanding facial recognition test