Going from ‘chilly’ to ‘super cold’ in time for Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will settle to our north today, keeping the region dry and chilly. Highs will be mainly in the 40s.

Early Week : Mostly dry, chilly 40s

Late Week : Rain, snow, bitter cold

Christmas Weekend: Sunshine, Arctic chill

FIRST ALERT: Not as much sunshine this afternoon as what we enjoyed Sunday, but just about the same high temperatures across the #CLT region: Mostly 40s, below the seasonal average of 54°. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Z2rRHnIhUE — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 19, 2022

We’ll stay dry tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Clouds will dominate Tuesday, but much of the day will stay dry. Late in the day, a few light showers will probably break out, generally south of Charlotte. Highs will hold in the chilly upper 40s Tuesday.

Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun, though a late-day shower can’t be ruled out. Highs yet again will be in the chilly upper 40s.

FIRST ALERT: Chilly temps but mostly dry weather around the #CLT area until rain arrives Wednesday night. Cold rain Thursday, probably ends as snow in the mountains (there's a small chance across the Piedmont) Friday. Sunshine but bitter cold air follows. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/bNr6bxBfRw — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 19, 2022

For a variety of reasons, we have First Alert Weather Days in place Thursday through Christmas Day.

There may be a little wintry mix Thursday along and north of Interstate 40, but for most, Thursday will just be a cold, wet day with rain and highs in the 40s.

We are still on track to see an arctic air mass moving into our area starting on Friday. Rain will linger into early Friday, but as the rain begins to exit, and the arctic air moves in, the rain will turn to snow in the mountains. It gets more complicated east of the mountains, where there could be a brief changeover to snow as the advancing cold air tries to catch up with the exiting moisture. This is almost always a tricky prospect, one that usually ends in disappointment for snow lovers, but we’ll keep monitoring.

The main concern on Friday will be the cold, blustery conditions that follow the rain. Temperatures will quickly fall from the 30s and 40s during the morning to the teens Friday night. Winds will also gust over 30 mph at times on Friday.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be sunny but frigid, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

FIRST ALERT: There is no doubt, the trend around the #CLT region this week will go from "chilly" (upper 40s to near 50°) thru midweek to "super cold" by late Friday & the through the #Christmas weekend (highs in the 30s, lows in teens). #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/6RLBfrFGZK — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 19, 2022

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

