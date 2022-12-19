Doobie Brothers to perform before the 64th Coca-Cola 600

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will bring five decades of iconic tunes to the pre-race concert before NASCAR’s best take on the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway in the ultimate test of man versus machine, the Coca-Cola 600, on Sunday, May 28
The iconic four-time GRAMMY™-winning rockers will perform a 60-minute pre-race concert featuring a selection of their No. 1 hits.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - After more than five decades performing chart-topping hits for fans around the world, 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Doobie Brothers are “Takin’ it to the Streets” to perform a high-energy, infield concert before the 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The iconic four-time GRAMMY™-winning rockers will perform a 60-minute pre-race concert featuring a selection of their No. 1 hits “What a Fool Believes” and “Black Water,” in addition to a catalog of indelible songs like “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway” and more.

Beginning with their multi-million-selling Toulouse Street, the Doobies have three multi-platinum, seven platinum and 14 gold albums. In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour, which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee.

“In the pantheon of rock and roll, few groups embody history and tradition like The Doobie Brothers,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Their music is timeless, like the iconic on-track moments that have defined the Coca-Cola 600 for so many years. We can’t wait to see a long train of fans runnin’ to Charlotte Motor Speedway for next year’s pre-race concert!”

The Doobie Brothers will cap three days of music at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Circle K Speed Street is once again set to bring big-name concerts to the 10-acre fan zone throughout the weekend. Friday and Saturday concert acts will be released at a later date. Sunday’s pre-race concert will feature The Doobie Brothers performing a 60-minute set in the infield as part of the lead-up to the 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600.

TICKETS:

The pre-race concert is free for all Coca-Cola 600 ticket holders. Those who upgrade to a Track Pass will get stage-front access to the concert, driver introductions and more. Tickets to the Coca-Cola 600 start at only $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for $10 with an adult. Track Pass upgrades are just $75. For tickets, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

