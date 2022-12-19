District Attorney: Deputy’s actions justified in officer-involved shooting incident in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County District Attorney has concluded that the actions of a deputy in an officer-involved shooting on Rock Spring Drive in June did not violate any criminal laws following an investigation by the SBI.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was called in reference to a disturbance that followed an accident involving a vehicle that struck a tree. The accident was reported at around 8:37 p.m. on June 23, 2022, on Rock Spring Drive off Woodleaf Road.

When fire and EMS personnel arrived, they said they were confronted by a man armed with a knife and immediately called for deputies to respond, a news release stated.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived and was also confronted by the man who was still armed with a knife, according to law enforcement. The deputy fired at the individual, who was killed as a result of the shooting, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was identified as 46-year-old Steven Ray Johnson, of Charlotte and Salisbury. The RCSO has had no previous interaction with him, officials said.

Authorities said the incident with Johnson was captured on the deputy’s body camera and a preliminary review by the sheriff’s office shows the shooting was justified and the deputy was acting in accordance with his use of force training and within the laws of the state.

The investigation by the SBI has reached the same conclusion, according to Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

According to the newly released report, Johnson had a knife in his hand when approached by emergency personnel immediately following the crash. A firefighter told a deputy who was responding to the scene that “Mr. Johnson had a knife and was running toward people on a porch of a nearby residence.”

The deputy yelled for Johnson to “get back here,” but Johnson turned around and began running quickly toward the deputy with his arm raised. The report states that the deputy yelled for Johnson to “drop the gun” but that Johnson “continued to come in close proximity to the deputy, at which time the deputy fired his service weapon approximately two times.”

According to the report, Johnson fell to the ground, but then got up and came towards the deputy a second time. The deputy yelled for Johnson to “get back,” before firing again.

The deputy then began “administering life-saving measures to Mr. Johnson” until emergency personnel took over. Johnson died at the hospital.

The report also included numerous statements from witnesses such as emergency responders, firefighters, and neighbors.

The Medical Examiner’s report found that the cause of Johnson’s death was “multiple gunshot wounds which included six entrance wounds.”

District Attorney Cook concluded that “all of the credible, available, and believable evidence supports the conclusion that Mr. Johnson was armed with a knife and was going in the direction of a residence where people were located outside. The deputy gave Mr. Johnson commands; however, Mr. Johnson began running rapidly downhill toward the deputy with the knife raised in his hand.

Per review of the body-worn camera footage, Mr. Johnson was in close proximity to the deputy and as a result of the immediate threat, the deputy discharged his firearm. The deputy and Mr. Johnson fell, however, Mr. Johnson got back up and charged toward the deputy a second time with the knife, at which time the deputy discharged his firearm again to stop the immediate threat.”

