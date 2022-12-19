PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Comedian Chris Rock coming to Charlotte as part of extended world tour

He’s one of two former ‘SNL’ cast members coming to the Queen City in February.
Comedian Chris Rock, seen here in September 2014, will perform in Charlotte in February.
Comedian Chris Rock, seen here in September 2014, will perform in Charlotte in February.(Source: Cropped Gordon Correll / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/CNN) – Comedian, actor and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member will bring his Ego Death World Tour to Charlotte in 2023.

The Grammy and Emmy Award winner announced he’ll perform at Ovens Auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

It’s one of three new dates in February, with the other shows happening in Norfolk, Va., and Knoxville, Tenn. They follow more than 80 shows across North America in 2022, a press release stated.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

He’s one of two former ‘SNL’ cast members coming to the Queen City in February. Last week, Adam Sandler announced a Feb. 18 stop at the Spectrum Center.

Related: Comedian Adam Sandler to visit the Queen City as part of extended tour

Rock’s Charlotte date comes weeks before the 2023 Academy Awards, which take place on March 12.

During this year’s show, the comedian made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinket Smith, who has a shaved head because she has alopecia.

The joke didn’t sit well with Smith, who walked up on stage and slapped Rock.

Following the slap, Rock’s tour saw a boost in ticket sales.

