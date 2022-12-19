Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruiser involved in crash on I-485 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash early Monday morning that involved a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cruiser and another vehicle.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Interstate 485 inner in the area between Rocky River Road and University City Boulevard.

Video from the overnight hours shows damage to the cruiser and the other car.

That portion of I-485 inner was closed during the investigation.

WBTV has reached out to the CMPD and Medic for more information on the crash.

