Catawba County deputies investigating alleged sexual assault involving Bandys High School wrestling team

Catawba County Schools’ district personnel are aware of the allegation but cannot share any information about students.
(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault that took place at Bandys High School.

Deputies said the alleged incident involved members of the Bandys HS wrestling team on Nov. 29.

Catawba County Schools’ district personnel are aware of the allegation but cannot share any information about students.

“We are aware of the alleged sexual assault and assure you we are taking these allegations seriously,” the department said in a statement. “Catawba County Schools will follow protocols in place for reporting incidents and assigning disciplinary consequences internally and will support the Catawba County Sheriff’s Department in its investigation of the allegations. We know that any allegation of inappropriate interactions among students is disturbing and concerning; however, we are limited in the information we can share beyond this statement, both for legal reasons due to the active investigation and for student privacy. Nevertheless, we are fully committed to the safety and well-being of the students who attend Catawba County Schools and are therefore prepared to work with law enforcement to ensure the fullest account of the law.”

More details will be released when available.

