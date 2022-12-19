PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Busy travel season picks up ahead of the holidays

Charlotte-Douglas Airport notes Dec. 22, Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 will see the largest crowds.
While Sunday saw close to 150 delays, according to FlightAware, there may be more uncertainty to come moving forward.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Most Read

Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Cornelius parents arrested for failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
A hit-and-run left a bicyclist dead early Sunday morning near Lancaster, S.C.
Troopers searching for suspect in deadly Lancaster, S.C. hit-and-run
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation after a person was shot in north Charlotte.
One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm
Bitterly cold
White Christmas? First Alert Weather Days in place for artic air, possible wintry mix
Jadah Van Williams (left) and Xavior Grant Alexander (right), along with a 17-year-old, were...
2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection with Northlake Mall shooting

Latest News

The crash on Interstate 485 inner in northeast Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruiser involved in crash on I-485 in northeast Charlotte
Deputy Matthew Wilson was recently honored for his heroic actions taken on September 20, 2022.
Town of Harrisburg honors local hero