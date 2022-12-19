Bus driver shortage in Stanly Co. getting students to school late, grandmother says

STANLY COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A Stanly County grandmother who is raising her four grandchildren is upset with Stanly County Schools for what she claims is the inconsistency of the school bus schedule.

Susan Dykes says she sent her granddaughter to the bus stop on Monday morning because the school said last night the bus was running on time. Dykes said she only found out later that it had been delayed, and adds this is happening frequently.

“I have four grandchildren. This bus situation is affecting two of them, my high schooler as well as my middle schooler,” Dykes said. “Our main issue started when we all of a sudden didn’t have a bus driver which was right after Thanksgiving break.”

Dykes says she understands that school bus drivers are hard to come by right now, but she says has there has to be some alternative for her grandchildren to get to class on time.

She pointed out a Facebook page set up to provide information on buses in West Stanly. It tells parents if buses are on time, or running late, but if parents aren’t diligent to check the page or the app several times a day, they may send the child out on time for a bus that’s running late, and that’s what happened on Monday, Dykes said.

“We got a message last night. It was posted on Facebook as well as Remind, that West Stanly bus #68 would be running on time. And this morning, which I didn’t look, I took it okay, we’re going to be running on time, I sent my kids out there to catch the bus and another parent, said that she had seen this morning…that 68 said it was going to be delayed, last minute notice,” Dykes said. “This morning we didn’t know, they didn’t say, she could have been standing out there for an hour…didn’t want her standing out in the cold like that.”

A spokesperson for Stanly County Schools said that the district, like many in the area, is suffering from a shortage of bus drivers. In August the Transportation Director told the Stanly Board of Education that the shortage would mean that drivers would have to make double runs, picking up and dropping off two groups of students at each school. Teacher assistants, who are hired through the school system and required to obtain their commercial driver’s license, would also be making school bus runs.

“We have to have an alternative. We have to have a solution. There’s kids that don’t have to worry about this, my kids do,” Dykes added. “They’re supposed to be just going to school. They’re not supposed to be worrying about whether or not they’re going to have a bus or not have a bus and that’s an issue right there.”

WBTV reached out on Monday to the superintendent and each member of the Stanly County Board of Education. We were asked to submit our questions by email. This was done on Monday morning, but so far, there has been no response.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.