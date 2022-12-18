PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Troopers arrest suspect in deadly Lancaster, S.C. hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver.
A hit-and-run left a bicyclist dead early Sunday morning near Lancaster, S.C.
A hit-and-run left a bicyclist dead early Sunday morning near Lancaster, S.C.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most Read

Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Cornelius parents arrested for failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
Bitterly cold
White Christmas? First Alert Weather Days in place for artic air, possible wintry mix
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation after a person was shot in north Charlotte.
One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm
Police say the robber was able to get inside the arcade with a gun, despite being checked by a...
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

Latest News

Tampering with digital odometers is easily done, and hard to spot.
Odometer fraud cases rise as cars become more digital
The driver shortage means that on some days, particular buses are parked and parents have to...
Bus driver shortage in Stanly Co. getting students to school late, grandmother says
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 59-year-old Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., who...
Skeletal remains identified as man missing since 2021
Murder warrants have been obtained for Khalil Chapman (left) and Jennifer Chanthaboun (right).
Suspects in Kannapolis homicide case turn themselves in
Christopher Palmiter
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance