Town of Harrisburg honors local hero

Deputy Matthew Wilson credited with helping wrongfully accused student
Deputy Matthew Wilson was recently honored for his heroic actions taken on September 20, 2022.
Deputy Matthew Wilson was recently honored for his heroic actions taken on September 20, 2022.(Town of Harrisburg)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg Town Council recognized Cabarrus County’s Deputy Matthew Wilson at the December 12th Council Meeting for his heroic actions taken on September 20, 2022.

According to the town of Harrisburg, a potential threat was called in to Hickory Ridge High School on September 20, 2022. Deputy Wilson took the threat call and initially thought this was a prank. The only description given was a black and blue bookbag. Using the caller’s unblocked phone number, Deputy Wilson established a possible student suspect based only on the last name of a stepparent.

He quickly weeded through 1,700 kids in the school to find the one possible threat and had the alleged student in custody within five minutes. Officials said Deputy Wilson knew this student and felt this would have been extremely out of character for them. While speaking with the student and their parents, Deputy Wilson kept an open mind and discovered this child was wrongfully accused. Wilson was able to clear the student of all suspected charges.

Harrisburg’s Mayor, Jennifer Teague,  shared, “...I commend Deputy Wilson for his superior dedication and selfless service to students of Hickory Ridge High School. Deputy Wilson is making a difference and a lasting impact on these youth and we are proud to have him in Harrisburg.”

