Temperatures will continue to drop as arctic air moves in

First Alert Weather Days are in place Friday through Christmas Day.
Expect more sunshine for Sunday with some chilly afternoon highs in the 30s and 40s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will wrap up this cold and dry weekend with even colder temperatures for the overnight. This holiday week will begin with chilly and dry conditions. By midweek we’ll be tracking chances for rain, but the big story will be an arctic blast that impacts the southeast bringing a drastic drop in our temperatures.

  • Monday: Sun and clouds, cold
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated showers.
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated showers.

High pressure will settle over the southeast keeping our area cold and dry through Monday. Tonight will be mostly clear and colder with lows ranging from the teen in the mountains to lower 20 in Charlotte.

Monday looks dry and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The remainder of next week looks unsettled with cold temperatures and chances for rain showers.

On Tuesday, a weak disturbance will bring a slight chance for some isolated showers south of Charlotte. The rest of the area can expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

There will also be a slight chance for some isolated showers on Wednesday otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees.

Thursday futurecast
Thursday futurecast(First Alert Weather)

We have First Alert Weather Days in place for Friday through Christmas Day. We are still on track to see an arctic air mass moving into our area. This frigid air will drop our temperatures into the teens. Thursday looks more like a day of cold rain for the Charlotte metro area with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain will linger into Friday and as the rain begins to exit, and the arctic air moves in, we could briefly see rain mixing with snow.

Naughty or nice?
Naughty or nice?(First Alert Weather)

The main concern on Friday will be the cold, blustery conditions with rain at times and temperatures quickly falling from the 30s & 40s into the teens. Winds will also gust over 30 mph at times.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Have a great day!

- Elissia Wilson

