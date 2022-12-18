Charlotte cruises past Monmouth 80-46

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – Behind a suffocating defensive effort and a team-high 14 points from junior Jackson Threadgill, the Charlotte men’s basketball team dominated Monmouth, 80-46, on Saturday afternoon at the OceanFirst Bank Center.

The victory is Charlotte’s (9-2) largest margin of victory on the road since knocking off No. 18 Louisville, 87-65, on Dec. 5, 2009, while Monmouth (1-11) remains winless at home.

The Niners were led by an incredibly efficient, 14 points from Threadgill who did so on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

11 of the 13 Niners who saw action Saturday scored, with freshman Tyler Fearne scoring his first career bucket on the days final possession.

Joining Threadgill in double figures off the bench were junior Brice Williams and grad transfer Josh Aldrich who scored 10 points apiece.

Aldrich’s 10 points marked a season-high for the Wilmington, North Carolina native who also reeled in five rebounds and tallied an assist.

Williams’ 10 points came on an efficient, 4-of-6 shooting from the field, while the in-state kid added in a rebound, an assist and a block on the day.

Seven of the other eight 49ers who scored finished the contest with at least five points, including eight points each from Igor Milicic Jr. and Nik Graves.

On the defensive end, CLT held Monmouth to just 18 first half points, just seven makes from the field in the second half and forced 17 turnovers to hold the Hawks to 46 points across the days 40 minutes.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The sides went back-and-forth across the opening seven minutes of play, with the Niners holding a slim, 12-9, edge with 13 minutes to play in the opening half.

Over the final 13 minutes of the first half, Charlotte outscored the Hawks, 26-9, including a 13-2 run in the final seven minutes, to give CLT a 38-18, lead heading into the locker room.

On the final play of the opening half, Milicic hit a buzzer-beating half-court shot to put the 49ers up by 20 at the break.

Out of the locker room, Charlotte fended off an early Monmouth push to eventually take a 20+ point advantage for the days final 17:17 of game action.

CLT stretched its lead to as many as 35 before leaving the Jersey Shore with a dominant, 34-point dub on Saturday afternoon.

TURNED ‘EM OVER…A TON

Charlotte forced a season-high 17 turnovers on Saturday afternoon including six steals. Charlotte turned those 17 extra possessions into 26 points that ultimately made the difference on the afternoon’s result.

BALANCED IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT

All 13 active Niners played in Saturday’s win, with 11 of those 13 players scoring and 10 of those 11 scorers, scoring at least five points.

As a team Charlotte dished out 18 assists spread amongst eight players, with Sophomore’s Aly Khalifa and Lu’Cye Patterson leading the way with four apiece.

BEST START IN A DECADE

Off to its best start since opening the 2012-13 campaign, 10-1, Charlotte ended non-conference play with a, 9-2, record, including a perfect, 5-0, record inside Halton Arena and a, 4-2, ledger away from the Queen City.

UP NEXT

Charlotte begins Conference USA play on Thursday night when it travels to take on C-USA preseason favorite, UAB. Tipoff from Bartow Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.