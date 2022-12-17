PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

The two people killed in a crash in Arizona have been identified as Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son and grandson. (Source: KPHO)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a sheriff’s son and grandson died in a crash on Friday afternoon.

KPHO reports officers were called to reports of a collision in the Gilbert area involving a pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla at about 3:45 p.m.

According to police, the Toyota appeared to turn in front of the pickup truck while it attempting to make a left turn. The truck then struck the vehicle.

A 22-year-old man and an infant were passengers inside the Toyota. Police said they died at the scene, while the female driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities later identified the 22-year-old as Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, with the infant being the sheriff’s grandchild.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured in the crash, according to police. Officers said it appeared he was going the speed limit at the time of the collision but was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police did not immediately identify the pickup truck driver but said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Cornelius stepdad arrested for failing to report 11-year-old girl missing since November
James Thomas Andrew McCarty made several, fake violent threats to police and schools between...
Man accused of ‘swatting’ arrested in Charlotte, facing federal charges
Jadah Van Williams (left) and Xavior Grant Alexander (right), along with a 17-year-old, were...
2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection with Northlake Mall shooting
Licensed inspector John Galop looks for construction errors at a JEMA Builders home in Monroe.
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain...
Famed LA mountain lion euthanized following health problems
More than 2 feet of snow was recorded in parts of Vermont and western New York and many...
Snow pummels parts of Northeast; thousands without power
Court generic
N.C. justices: State Senate map must be drawn again
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s