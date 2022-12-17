Rain chances return Tuesday, with freezing temperatures ahead next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After chilly, breezy day we are gearing up several consecutive nights of freezing and sub-freezing temperatures. We will remain cold and dry through Monday. Tuesday through the end of next week continues to look unsettled with chances for rain and a wintry mix.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cold afternoon.

Monday: Sun and clouds, cold.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated showers.

A cold dome of high pressure will settle over the southeast keeping our area cold and dry through Monday. Tonight, will be mostly clear and colder with lows in the upper 20s. Expect more sunshine for Sunday with some chilly afternoon highs in the 30s and 40s.

Sunday's Panthers game forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Monday looks dry and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The remainder of next week looks unsettled with cold temperatures and chances for rain showers.

On Tuesday, a weak disturbance will bring a slight chance for some isolated showers south of Charlotte. The rest of the area can expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Wednesday still looks partly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 40s.

We have First Alert Weather Days in place for Friday through Christmas Day.

Towards the end of the week, we will turn our attention to the arctic air mass that is expected to drop our temperatures into the teens.

Thursday looks more like a day of cold rain for the Charlotte metro area with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain will linger into Friday and as the rain begins to exit, and the arctic air moves in, we could briefly see rain mixing with snow.

The main concern on Friday will be the cold, blustery conditions with rain at times and temperatures quickly falling from the 30s & 40s into the teens. Winds will also gust over 30 mph at times.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

