One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm

The incident happened on Valeview Lane on Saturday afternoon.
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation after a person was shot in north Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane.

According to Medic, the patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) later ruled the incident a homicide.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Related: Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

