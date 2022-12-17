One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm
The incident happened on Valeview Lane on Saturday afternoon.
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed.
The incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane.
According to Medic, the patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) later ruled the incident a homicide.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
