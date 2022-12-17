One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane.

According to Medic, the patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) later ruled the incident a homicide.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

