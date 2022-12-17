PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

“I had a panic attack”: Employees return to Northlake Mall after shooting

Despite having an option, all stores chose to reopen for business on Friday.
Northlake Mall reopened Friday morning, less than 24 hours after two people were injured in a...
Northlake Mall reopened Friday morning, less than 24 hours after two people were injured in a shooting.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Less than 24 hours after a shooting injured two at Northlake Mall, business resumed as normal.

But for the workers that returned Friday, things felt anything but normal.

The mall reopened to shoppers Friday morning, with every store choosing to open back up for business, meaning some employees who were working when shots rang out, had to return.

Many workers couldn’t give on-camera interviews because of restrictions from the companies they work for, but the consensus given off-camera was that many were still shaken up and found it difficult to go back to work.

One employee said that anytime she heard a loud noise outside her store, her heart jumped, thinking it could be another shooting taking place.

Valentina Espinosa said she had a difficult time forgetting the 45 minutes spent hiding in the back storeroom with other shoppers.

“I had a panic attack,” Espinosa said. “I was crying and everyone was like crazy.”

She said that panic attack came from a familiar place. Espinosa said she was also working at the Ventura Mall in Miami in May 2021 when another shooting took place.

In both instances, she returned to work the next day. But doing so for a second time didn’t make Friday any easier at Northlake.

“I didn’t even sleep last night. And I got here at like 3 p.m.,” Espinosa said. “I didn’t want to come. I didn’t, I really was like overwhelmed and I had a headache, I was feeling very bad.”

Northlake Mall said it would provide extra security and counselors to help employees and shoppers feel safe and cared for as they deal with the trauma and anxiety of Thursday’s events.

Related: 2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection with Northlake Mall shooting

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon.
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody
James Thomas Andrew McCarty made several, fake violent threats to police and schools between...
Man accused of ‘swatting’ arrested in Charlotte, facing federal charges
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

Murder warrants have been obtained for Khalil Chapman (left) and Jennifer Chanthaboun (right).
Police identify two suspects in Kannapolis homicide case
A federal judge has approved the bankruptcy settlement for David Tepper’s company, GT Real...
Federal judge approves Tepper company’s bankruptcy settlement, YCSO investigation continues
Service is expected to be restored to all customers by the end of day Friday.
‘Significant progress’ keeping complete restoration of gas lines in Stanly Co. on track
Teachers demand Union County Public Schools starts all-remote
Union County schools to start classes weeks earlier next year