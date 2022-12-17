Cold mornings and chilly afternoons expected this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cold mornings and chilly afternoons can be expected for the weekend through the end of next week. Along with the colder temperatures, we’ll stay dry through Monday but as a series of disturbances develop across the southeast there will be the potential for some wintry weather by the end of next week.

• Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly afternoon

• Monday: Sun & clouds, cooler afternoon.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. After another cold front move through the Carolinas this evening, lows will drop into the 20s overnight under mostly clear skies. Sunday morning will get off to a very cold start with temperatures in the 20s, by the afternoon expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.

7 Day Forecast (WBTV)

Monday looks dry and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The remainder of next week looks unsettled with cold temperatures and chances for wintry precipitation. On Tuesday and Wednesday there will be slight chances for some isolated showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs near 50 degrees.

We have First Alert Weather Days in place for Friday through Christmas Day. Thursday into Friday we’ll be monitoring the potential for some cold air to interact with some moisture being pulled in from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. If these 2 ingredients (plus others) come together at the same time, we could see some wintry weather in our area Thursday and Friday. Regardless of whether we see wintry conditions or not, frigid temperatures will still impact our area. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only climb into the 30s and lows will dip down into the teens.

Elissia Wilson

