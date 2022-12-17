PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Gabe Swartz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Two brothers in Missouri recorded a record raccoon catch in Worth County.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Couper Simmons and his brother Hunter Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while they were hunting.

KCTV reports the brothers contacted conservation agent Brandon Lyddon after the catch. The agent determined the catch surpassed the current state record of 28 pounds, 8 ounces after weighing the animal.

Officials said Simmons’ catch has been recorded and is on pace to be the new state record at the end of hunting and trapping season in February 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
James Thomas Andrew McCarty made several, fake violent threats to police and schools between...
Man accused of ‘swatting’ arrested in Charlotte, facing federal charges
Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
Cornelius stepdad arrested for failing to report 11-year-old girl missing since November
Jadah Van Williams (left) and Xavior Grant Alexander (right), along with a 17-year-old, were...
2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection with Northlake Mall shooting
Licensed inspector John Galop looks for construction errors at a JEMA Builders home in Monroe.
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
Safety agency: Washington small plane crashed on test flight
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, has gone missing while studying abroad in France.
Missing American student reunited with his mom, French source reports
Croatia's Ivan Perisic, left, and /mo19, fight for the ball during the World Cup third-place...
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup
The suspect conspired to kill dozens involved with the Jan. 6 investigation, according to court...
Records: Capitol rioter plotted to kill federal agents