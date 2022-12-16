Two hurt in crash involving CATS bus in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash Thursday night in west Charlotte involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus sent two people to the hospital.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. right in front of the WBTV station at West Morehead Street and Julian Price Place.

Video shows that the crash involved a car and the CATS bus. There was heavy damage to the side of the car.

According to Medic, two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

WBTV is working to find out if those injuries were from people on the bus or in the car.

