Complete restoration of Stanly Co. gas lines expected Friday, ‘significant progress’ being made

Piedmont Natural Gas said that service had been restored to 2,000 customers as of noon Friday.
Service is expected to be restored to all customers by the end of day Friday.
Service is expected to be restored to all customers by the end of day Friday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Natural Gas technicians have made ‘significant progress’ on gas line repairs after an outage in Stanly County affected thousands of customers this week.

According to the company, service has been restored to approximately 2,000 of the 3,200 affected customers as of Friday at noon.

PNG said it expects service to be restored to the remaining customers by the end of day Friday.

The outage shut down several area schools, and left many families without heat.

A company spokesperson said that the outage was triggered when a third-party construction company cut a line.

Once service is restored, PNG said an investigation into the incident will be launched.

Related: Once service is restored, Piedmont Natural Gas to investigate cutting of gas line

