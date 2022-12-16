Complete restoration of Stanly Co. gas lines expected Friday, ‘significant progress’ being made

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Natural Gas technicians have made ‘significant progress’ on gas line repairs after an outage in Stanly County affected thousands of customers this week.

According to the company, service has been restored to approximately 2,000 of the 3,200 affected customers as of Friday at noon.

Our @PiedmontNG crews are still at work in Stanly Co., and we anticipate having all services restored today. If you or someone over 18 are unable to be home to allow techs access when they arrive, they'll leave a door hanger with contact info so we can send someone back out. pic.twitter.com/e4t6MqCxuq — Jason Wheatley (@PNG_JasonW) December 16, 2022

PNG said it expects service to be restored to the remaining customers by the end of day Friday.

The outage shut down several area schools, and left many families without heat.

A company spokesperson said that the outage was triggered when a third-party construction company cut a line.

Once service is restored, PNG said an investigation into the incident will be launched.

Related: Once service is restored, Piedmont Natural Gas to investigate cutting of gas line

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.