Sunny weekend forecast ahead before rain chances return next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for cold but pleasant conditions to continue through the weekend. Most areas will remain dry through the start of next week but a few areas south of Charlotte could see a few showers on Tuesday.

Weekend Outlook: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cold.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly afternoon.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, a stray shower possible.

We a will kick off the weekend with mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will drop into the 20s in the mountains and 30s across the piedmont. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Weekend forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

More cold, dry conditions can be expected for Sunday. Sunday morning will get off to a very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. With plenty of sunshine in the afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 40s.

Monday through Wednesday will include a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There will be a slight chance for some stray showers on Tuesday but most of the area will stay dry.

Thursday night into Friday we’ll be monitoring the potential for some cold air to interact with some moisture being pulled in from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. If these two ingredients (plus others) come together at the same time, we could see some wintry weather in our area Thursday and Friday.

Regardless of whether we see wintry conditions or not, frigid temperatures will still impact our area. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only climb into the 30s and 40s while lows dip down into the teens.

Heading into the holiday weekend, temperatures will only get colder, and we could possibly get some wintry weather before Christmas.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

