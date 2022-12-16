Success! In 3 days the community delivered 80+ books to pediatric patients, through Molly’s Kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Success!

On Monday, I wrote about Hartley Plyler’s book drive.

This longtime one of our Mollys’ Kids is organizing a big gift to UNC Children’s - North Carolina Children’s Hospital.

She was asking for new books to give to kids staying there over the holidays, a position she knows well.

Also Read: Molly’s Kids: Hartley Plyler is collecting books for pediatric patients

She said books are hugely appreciated when you’re a pediatric patient. Hartley created an Amazon wish list, making it easy to send books to her.

Well, you guys delivered. Literally.

#MollysKids and those of you who follow, read, and care, sent dozens of packages.

In the first three days since the post, Hartley had 80 new books. Her P.O. Box in Ellenboro is stuffed, and Hartley couldn’t be happier.

Thank you, guys. Always.

- Molly

